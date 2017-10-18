The president of northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), Masoud Barzani, said the referendum for independence that his administration held last month "won't be in vain."

His comments come after Iraqi government forces and predominantly Shia militia allies continued on Tuesday to further consolidate control of areas in northern Iraq, displacing the KRG's Peshmerga forces from the territory.

The offensive began on Sunday. By Monday night, Iraqi forces had seized Kirkuk city, including the governor's office , key military sites and oilfields as they swept across the disputed province.

The advances were a second resounding triumph for Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi, the soft-spoken Iraqi prime minister, months after his forces recaptured Mosul from Daesh. Abadi had faced threats from Iran-backed Shia armed groups to take matters into their own hands if he did not act decisively to take on the Kurds.

Speaking on Tuesday, Abadi said the KRG's referendum "is finished and has become a thing of the past." Addressing a news conference in Baghdad, he called for a dialogue with Kurdish leaders "under the constitution."

His Kurdish counterpart Barzani, however, did not call for dialogue, but said that "Kurds have always been against waging wars and have worked in pursuit of peace."

The setbacks for the KRG led to recriminations among the two main Kurdish political parties - the KDP and PUK, which each control separate units of Peshmerga.

Barzani said political rivals had ordered the withdrawal of Peshmerga forces from Kirkuk, and officials in his KDP accused the PUK of his long-time rival Jalal Talabani of "treason" for abandoning the city.

Talabani, who served as ceremonial Iraqi president in Baghdad from 2003 to 2014, died two weeks ago. His widow denied blame for the fall of Kirkuk and said her party had tried to avert the advance through contact with US and Iraqi officials.Oilfields retaken

Iraqi forces completed an operation to take control of all oilfields operated by state-owned North Oil Company in the Kirkuk region, a senior military officer said.

The loss of the oilfields is a major blow for the finances of the KRG as they accounted for a significant share of the region's oil exports.

Iraqi forces took control of the Bai Hasan and Avana oilfields northwest of Kirkuk on Tuesday, after seizing the Baba Gurgur, Jambur and Khabbaz fields on Monday, military officials said.

Oil officials in Baghdad said all the fields were operating normally.

Crucial areas recaptured

Kurdish Peshmerga forces also moved out of Khanaqin, an area on the border with Iran as Iraqi forces prepared to take over their positions, security sources said on Tuesday.

The region is home to a large Kurdish community and the site of a small oilfield, Khana.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports.