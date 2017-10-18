Eid celebrations ended on a very different note for Mohammed Atharuddin Munne Bharti and his family this year. Instead of enjoying the post-festivity haze induced by the heaps of fatty savoury and sweets usually served on Eid, Bharti found himself trying to talk himself out of a potentially deadly fix.

Two days after the Muslim festival ended on June 28, Bharti was driving his father, his mother, his wife and their two children to Samastipur when they encountered a traffic jam on National-Highway 28 in Bihar.

When Bharti learned there had just been a riot up ahead, he rushed back to his family, hoping to turn the car around and avoid getting caught in any danger, but it was too late.

Bharti saw a group of four or five men in saffron-coloured scarves – a colour associated with right-wing Hindu nationalist organizations – armed with batons approach his car.

“Honestly, at first glance I couldn’t figure out what they wanted from me,” Bharti tells TRT World. “They surrounded us. They were hitting the ground with the batons. I could see black smoke rising at a distance and I could sense the danger.”

“My wife’s niqab [veil] could be seen on the car seat and my father has a beard. The hooligans knew we were Muslims.”

The men threatened to set Bharti’s car on fire and coerced him into chanting praises in the name of the Hindu deity Lord Rama. Bharti would do anything to protect his family, and so recited the Hindu religious invocation “Jai Sri Ram” so they would be allowed to leave unharmed.

Bharti is a journalist with NDTV, a prominent private centre-right television news station in New Delhi. He comes across religion-related hate crime stories frequently in the newsroom, but his own tryst with vigilantism shocked him.

He recalls the days of his youth as being less sectarian. Bharti traces the recent upsurge in religion-inspired hate crimes to the demolition of the 16th century Babri mosque by right-wing Hindu activists, including supporters of the now-leading Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena in Uttar Pradesh, in December 1992. The event fueled sectarian riots in which over 2,000 people died.

Theoretically a secular state, India has recently been rocked by violence triggered by religious intolerance which has been on the rise since BJP’s Narendra Modi won elections in 2014.

“Earlier, there was no feeling of different religions among friends, but now I feel the pain,” Bharti says.

Even now, Bharti says he firmly believes in the “Ganga-Yamuna culture” – a popular term used to describe the peaceful coexistence of Hindu and Muslim identities in India. “We cherish our culture and wonderful legacy. We will fight to preserve it.”

But the religion-inspired vigilantism Bharti experienced is hard to sweep into the Ganges. If the sporadic incidents of religious hostility are not sufficient indicators of increasing violence, the American think tank Pew Research Center report on religious restrictions released in April 2017 places India fourth worst in the world.

According to the IndiaSpendwhich collates statistics from English media in India, the country has witnessed a remarkable surge in incidents of communal violence in the three years of BJP rule.

Most of the cases occurred in states governed by the Hindu nationalist party.

India’s beef with cows

Many Hindus consider the cow sacred and the Indian government recently toyed with a ban on selling cows for slaughter. Most states have already made it illegal to consume or carry beef barring a few.

An order of India’s apex court, dated September 6, directs the central and state governments to take steps to stop cow-vigilantism.

For Hindu nationalists, however, the cow has become an unwilling vehicle for riling up religious emotions. Modi used his election campaign to whip up hysteria against the slaughter of cows, or what he called the“pink revolution” – a term for the increase in meat production in the country.

Today “beef” is used as a curse word and phrases such as "cow vigilante" and "lynch mob" are now common parlance, joining "pink revolution", "love jihad" and "gharwapasi" on the growing list of fiery sectarian vocabulary.

IndiaSpend says 24 of the 28 people killed over cow-related violence in the country between 2010 and 2017 were Muslims. Most of these attacks occurred after Modi took office and continue; the most recent one was on October 13 in which a group of men thrashed a man because they suspected he was carrying beef.

Cow vigilantes

A week before Bharti’s ugly encounter with the saffron mob, Junaid Khan, a 16-year-old Muslim boy was stabbed to death on June 22 on a packed passenger train in northern India, barely 30 km from the capital New Delhi.

Junaid, his brother and cousin encountered a dozen men who first engaged with the boys verbally, calling them “beefeaters” and “Pakistanis” on account of their beards and prayer caps. The attack soon became violent, Junaid’s father tells TRT World, recounting what his eldest son Hashim witnessed.

The attackers then knifed the teenager to death. His brother and cousin were also stabbed but they survived.

Junaid’s family lives in a little-known village called Khandawali in northern Haryana state.

“Junaid studied at a madrassa, he wanted to become an imam,” his father Jalaluddin, who drives a taxi, tells TRT World.

“Junaid memorised the Quran; he was a ‘Hafiz’ [someone who can recite the Quran by memory]. As a reward his mother gave him 1,500 rupees [$23.23] and the boys [Junaid and Hashim] had gone to New Delhi to spend the money on some Eid shopping,” Jalaluddin recalls.

“The train was full of passengers, but no one came to my children’s rescue. They knifed him, they killed him brutally.” Jalaluddin asks, “Why do they hate us so much?”

Police have arrested one man but he is yet to be sentenced by the court. The Indian Railways approached Jalaluddin to offer compensation for Junaid’s death.

While authorities attempt to calculate the price of Junaid’s death, Jalaluddin and his family grapple with a grief interlaced with the shock of losing someone so young so violently.

Jalaluddin ends his phone call with TRT World to “drive the taxi in town,” with promises to talk later.

A country on the crossroads

Sanjay Kumar, the director of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), describes the rise of “mutual distrust” among communities as “depressing.”