The Turkish Red Crescent on Wednesday expressed alarm over the "drama" of the humanitarian situation in northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, saying almost a million people are living in hundreds of largely makeshift camps.

But with Turkey launching a military mission to implement a de-escalation zone in the province, the head of the Turkish Red Crescent Kerem Kinik expressed his hope that aid operations could be expanded across the province.

"In Idlib, the humanitarian situation is, unfortunately, on a large-scale..." Kinik said.

He emphasised that people displaced by Syria's civil war had come to Idlib from other cities including Aleppo, Homs, Hama and Damascus.

Turkey hosts more Syrian refugees than any other country in the world. The country has spent around $30 billion helping and sheltering refugees since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

We will deliver not just aid, but God willing, build infrastructure, schools hospitals and new housing. - Kerem Kinik, Head of the Turkish Red Crescent

"Dependent on outside help"

"In Idlib there are 400 camps and 800,000 people are living in these camps most of which are unfortunately makeshift in nature," he said.

"They cannot produce anything and are dependent on outside help."

He said the population of Idlib - which has now ballooned to three million with the refugees - was hit by air raids and fighting between militant groups.