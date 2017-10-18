A gunman stormed a suburban Maryland business park Wednesday and shot five people, three of them fatally, before escaping, police officers said.

A manhunt was underway for 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince, who was associated with the granite business where the shooting took place, said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

“This does appear to be a targeted attack, limited to that business,” Gahler said.

He confirmed there were three dead and two other victims who were transported to trauma centers in serious condition.

Gahler did not explain Prince’s exact association with the business.