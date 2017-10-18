WORLD
2 MIN READ
Gunman kills three in Maryland before fleeing
A manhunt has been launched for 37-year-old black Radee Labeeb Prince, who police believe was associated with the granite business in the town of Edgewood where the shooting took place.
Gunman kills three in Maryland before fleeing
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler displays a photo of Radee Labeeb Prince, a 37-year-old black in the Edgewood area of Harford County, Md., on October 18, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 18, 2017

A gunman stormed a suburban Maryland business park Wednesday and shot five people, three of them fatally, before escaping, police officers said.

A manhunt was underway for 37-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince, who was associated with the granite business where the shooting took place, said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

“This does appear to be a targeted attack, limited to that business,” Gahler said.

He confirmed there were three dead and two other victims who were transported to trauma centers in serious condition.

Gahler did not explain Prince’s exact association with the business.

RECOMMENDED

While the sheriff told reporters that investigators do not believe anyone else was involved, “there’s an individual out there on the loose who committed one of the most heinous acts we’ve ever seen in our county.”

All five victims were shot with a handgun and were employees of the business, Gahler said.

The deadly attack in the town of Edgewood, about 37 kilometers northeast of Baltimore, is the latest mass shooting in a country where such killings have become commonplace.

On October 1, a gunman in an upper-floor casino hotel room opened fire on thousands of people gathered at an outdoor country music concert in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding more than 500 in the deadliest shooting in recent US history.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant