Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has condemned last week’s deadly Mogadishu attack and expressed his nation’s condolences.

“Our aid is not limited to borders,” he said at the TRT World Forum in Istanbul on Wednesday.

“Turkey will be present on the ground [in Somalia] with institutions to bring aid and assistance,” he said.

In his keynote address on the opening day of the two-day event, Turkey's prime minister also took to task European nations for rising xenophobia and intolerance.

Mogadishu

“Following this terrorist attack in Somalia, we brought victims here [to Turkey] for hospital treatment," Yildirim said, referring to Saturday's twin bomb attacks in Mogadishu.

At least 300 people were killed and hundreds of others were wounded by two bombs that detonated in the Somali capital.

Forty Somalis, including three children, who were injured in the assault were taken to the Turkish capital Ankara for treatment.

Yildirim noted that his counterpart, Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre who was scheduled to speak at the forum, had to postpone his visit to contend with the attacks.

Rising Extremism

Prime Minister Yildirim also condemned the rise of transnational extremism. “We see it in Europe – anti-immigrant sentiment; attacks and radicalisation. We must have inclusive policies."