Kenya's election chief on Wednesday cast doubts on his organization's ability to hold a credible vote next week, pointing to internal divisions and interference by both major parties.

In the latest bombshell to hit the presidential election, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chief Wafula Chebukati lambasted political leaders and his staff just hours after another commissioner announced her resignation after fleeing to New York.

"Let me be very clear that this a yellow card to both sides. I will not tolerate the interference in the commission anymore," said Chebukati in a no-holds-barred statement in which he slammed the "arrogance and narcissism of our political class."

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis reports.

"Political leaders who are supposed to build the nation have become the greatest threat to the peace and stability of the nation."

Kenyans are due to go to the polls on October 26 for a second time, after the Supreme Court last month overturned the result of the initial election due to "irregularities" in the counting process, and mismanagement by poll officials.

The ruling was a rare victory for veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, who claimed the poll was rigged in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta, and seen as a sign of Kenya's mature democracy and institutions.

However, the decision has been followed by acrimony, legal battles and confusion over how to carry out a credible new election in the constitutionally mandated 60-day period.

Odinga last week announced he was withdrawing from the race, arguing the move would legally force the IEBC to begin the whole process from scratch, which would allow more time for deep reforms.