Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat offered on Wednesday a major reward to anyone with information about the killing of prominent journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, saying no expense would be spared in solving the crime.

Caruana Galizia, who regularly lambasted Muscat in her popular blogs, was killed on Monday by a bomb, which tore apart her car as she was driving away from her home on this southern Mediterranean island.

The prime minister described the slain journalist as "his biggest adversary" but vowed to track down and bring her killers to justice.

Dutch forensic experts and investigators from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are helping the local police probe the murder, which shocked Malta and drew condemnation from around Europe.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has also offered a 23,000 dollar reward for information leading to a conviction.

TRT World'sDenee Savoia reports.

"We will make sure our investigators have all the resources they need and all the foreign expertise necessary to get to the bottom of this," Muscat said.

Shortly afterwards, Muscat told parliament his government would offer a "substantial and unprecedented reward" for information about the crime and said any informants would be given full legal protection.

He gave no further details. Muscat, who easily won re-election in June after calling a snap vote in response to Caruana Galizia’s charges of corruption, said he would not stand down, but acknowledged that the killing had hurt the country’s reputation.