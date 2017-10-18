The French parliament on Wednesday adopted a controversial anti-terror bill that gives the authorities permanent new powers to search homes, shut places of worship and restrict freedom of movement.

The new law, which will replace the state of emergency imposed after the 2015 Paris attacks, was approved by the Senate on its second reading, despite campaigners warning of a threat to civil liberties.

The lower house National Assembly overwhelmingly approved it last week.

The legislation, which sparked weeks of intense debate in parliament, makes permanent several of the measures included in the emergency laws enacted after the Paris attacks, in which 130 people were killed.

The state of emergency expires on November 1, after being extended six times.

In a major speech on security, President Emmanuel Macron said the compromise bill agreed by lawmakers would allow the authorities to combat terrorism "without abandoning our values and principles."

Addressing an audience of security force members, he urged them to "fully utilise" their new powers.

Under the bill, the authorities will have the power to close religious sites that promote radical ideas, heavily curtail the movements of suspected jihadist sympathisers and screen people in areas around any event or place deemed vulnerable to attack.

France has been hit by a series of attacks since 2015 that have left 241 people dead.

Macron said that 13 terror plots had been foiled since the start of 2017.

He said he would bolster intelligence gathering in prisons, which have been a breeding ground for radicalisation, and devise programmes to prevent young people in troubled neighbourhoods from coming under the spell of extremist groups.

Citing the "total absence of economic and social mobility" in the predominantly immigrant suburbs as one of the factors driving youths into the arms of groups like the Daesh, he said: "We must attack these problems at the root."

France had one of the biggest contingents of foreign militants fighting alongside Daesh in Iraq and Syria, with around 1,000 nationals estimated to have joined their ranks.