Turkey’s bid to become a part of the European Union (EU) is on the verge of collapsing for the first time since negotiations for a full membership began on October 3, 2005.

EU leaders are scheduled to debate the future of Turkey’s accession to the bloc in a summit that will kick off on Thursday in Brussels.

This follows a call by the German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the recent German elections to halt the accession talks.

Despite this, the two countries have strong economic relations.

Germany is Turkey’s biggest export destination. In terms of imports to Turkey, Germany is the second country after China.

However, political relations between the two states have reached a low ebb following a series of incidents that caused diplomatic disputes. These disputes with Germany have impacted Turkey’s relations with the EU.

Merkel offered Turkey "privileged partnership"

Merkel’s first official visit to Turkey was back in 2004, as Germany’s opposition leader. When she met then Turkish prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, she claimed that the EU was facing problems and couldn’t handle a new member. “We don’t have the power to accept Turkey [to the EU]. That’s why we offer Turkey a privileged partnership,” she said.

She kept her insistence of this new style of partnership, instead of accepting Turkey as a member, after she was elected as the chancellor in 2005. As the dominant country in the EU, Germany’s stance has impacted Turkey’s accession talks.

Ten years later, right before the refugee crisis in January 2015, Merkel and then Turkish prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu held a joint press conference in Berlin. Merkel took the same stance and said: “I still have concerns on Turkey’s membership to the EU but I always supported the talks to continue.”

Refugee deal

In the summer of 2015, after clashes escalated in Syria and Iraq, hundreds of thousands of refugees fled to Europe. Merkel decided to co-operate with Turkey to solve the crisis, since Turkey was the main path for refugees to Europe.

Interaction between Ankara and Berlin increased as Turkish and German officials met several times in late 2015 and during the first few months of 2016. These interactions included a meeting between Merkel and Erdogan, who had become Turkish president.

In March 2016, Turkey and the EU states signed a landmark deal, brokered by Merkel.

Under the deal, Turkey would accept back some vetted refugees who cross the Aegean Sea illegally to reach the Greek islands, and send the same number of refugees to European countries. In return the EU would liberalise visa rules for Turkish citizens and move forward on Turkey's EU bid.

The deal also stated the EU would provide Turkey 6 billion euros to help the country care for more than 3 million refugees it hosts.

However, Turkish authorities complained that the EU had failed to keep any of its commitments in terms of the deal while Ankara had fulfilled requirements of the deal. Only 700 million euros of financial aid for refugees was paid to Turkey by the EU, and the visa liberalisation never came into effect.

For visa liberalisation, one of the EU’s conditions was that Turkey needed to amend its anti-terror law. It was a condition that Ankara rejected citing the fact that it has been combatting several terrorist organisations inside and outside the country, such as the PKK and Daesh.

Ankara has also criticised the German authorities for allowing gatherings of pro-PKK supporters, but at the same time refusing Erdogan to address Turks living in Germany.

PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

Post-July 15 era

A faster process for accession to the EU and visa-free travel for Turkish citizens were at the table following the refugee deal.

However, the relations between Ankara and Berlin suffered a setback before the German elections on September 2017.

During campaigning both Merkel and her key rival Martin Schulz took aim at Turkey, criticising what they said were the country's “human rights” violations.