President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that Turkey's fight was against terrorist groups in the region and not against Kurdish people.

"We regard the Kurds in Iraq and Syria the same as we regard Turkmen and Arabs," Erdogan said at the local administrators meeting in capital Ankara.

Stressing that "no ethnicity is superior to the others," Erdogan said "our only concern when fighting against PKK and Daesh is whether somebody is a member of those terror groups."

He said the PKK/PYD terrorist organisation was exploiting the "Kurdish brothers.”

More than 1,200 people, including security forces personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and EU - resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015 after a pause of around one and a half years.

"Turkey is an old friend of the Kurds just like its other brothers," he said and adding, "when everyone leaves [the region], we will stay together."

He said Turkey would not tolerate those "who support terrorists.”