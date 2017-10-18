Turkey's Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday the talks with the United States over a diplomatic row were now moving in a "good direction."

"I believe this crisis will be resolved soon," he told state-owned TRT Haber.

Earlier this month Washington suspended visa services after Turkey detained two Turkish nationals employed as US consular staff on suspicion of having links to an outlawed network accused of orchestrating a failed coup last year.

Ankara swiftly retaliated by suspending its own visa services in the United States, marking a new low in relations between the two NATO allies. Washington has rejected Ankara’s allegations.

A US delegation arrived in Turkey on Wednesday for talks on repairing bilateral ties on Thursday.

"The US delegation does not have the authority to lift the visa suspension but they will communicate our views to Washington and, hopefully, the White House will take positive steps soon," Kalin said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara will not submit to "impositions" from the United States to resolve a feud.

The US delegation has laid out four conditions to solve the crisis, private broadcaster Haberturk reported, including a request that Ankara provide evidence related to the detentions.

"We will cooperate if their demands meet the rules of our constitution but we will not succumb to impositions and we will reject any conditions that we cannot meet," Cavusoglu told a news conference.

Gulen links