Thousands of Somalis demonstrated on Wednesday against those behind bombings that killed more than 300 people, defying police who opened fire to keep them away from the site where their loved-ones were killed.

The twin blasts in the heart of Mogadishu on Saturday also injured more than 400 in what were the country's deadliest truck bombings.

Police initially opened fire to prevent people from accessing the rubble-strewn scene of the attack, injuring at least two people, the emergency response service said.

But, overwhelmed by the number of people, they eventually let thousands of protesters gather at the site.

Residents said they had never seen such a big protest in the city.

"We are demonstrating against the terrorists that massacred our people. We entered the road by force," said Halima Abdullahi, a mother who lost six of her relatives in the attacks.

The al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, which began an insurgency in 2007, has not claimed responsibility, but the method and type of attack - a large truck bomb - is increasingly used by its militants.

Mohamed Ali, a police captain at the scene, said it was fine for protesters to access the site to express their grief.

"For some who could not see their relatives alive or dead, the only chance they have is to at least see the spot where their beloved were killed," he said.