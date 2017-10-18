Political leaders, analysts and decision makers on Wednesday gathered in Istanbul for the first annual TRT World Forum.

Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildrim inaugurated the event aimed at highlighting the most pressing issues the world faces today with a particular focus on humanitarian crisis.

The goal of Turkey’s first English-language news network, TRT World, is to give a voice to oppressed people, Ibrahim Eren, Director-General of TRT said.

TRT World forum is hosting a total of 400 guests, including scholars, academicians, politicians, journalists, NGO representatives and members of civil society - at the forum.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be among those to address the event.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports from Istanbul.