At 1400 percent, Venezuela's inflation rate is highest in the world as the South American country struggles after years of political turmoil.

The plunge in the price of oil, which is the backbone of its economy, has exacerbated the financial crisis and made its currency, the Bolivar, almost worthless.

For instance, a 100 Bolivar note fetches only two US cents.

This has pushed Venezuelans to make use of the cryptocurrencies, which at least helps them to trade on the online markets.

"The ability to have a currency that functions in other countries because it's digital and gives you access to those markets is great." says Liliana Carvajal a Venezuelan administrator.

As Bitcoin mining has not been regulated in Venezuela, its users fear a government crackdown.

TRT World’sSourav Roy has more on this story.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin, a virtual currency created from computer code, sprang up during the financial crisis about nine years ago by someone using the Japanese-sounding name Satoshi Nakamoto.