WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brexit and Turkey's membership top EU agenda at Brussels meeting
Chairman of European Union leaders Donald Tusk says he does not expect any breakthrough in talks on the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU.
Brexit and Turkey's membership top EU agenda at Brussels meeting
EU President Donald Tusk speaks during a press conference following a tripartite social summit at the European Council in Brussels, on October 18, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 18, 2017

EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday with the ongoing Brexit negotiations and relations with Turkey, high on their agenda. 

The chairman of European Union leaders Donald Tusk said on Wednesday he did not expect any breakthrough in talks on the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is to address European leaders on her Brexit strategy at dinner on Thursday in Brussels. On Friday, after May leaves, the 27 remaining heads of state will discuss progress in the negotiations.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports.

RECOMMENDED

Talking about the topic of the bloc's relations with Turkey, and whether its bid to join the EU should continue, a senior EU diplomat said, “We don’t want to be the ones to walk away from this relationship.”

“It’s a game of who blinks first,” the diplomat added. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian