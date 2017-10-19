WORLD
2 MIN READ
Brazilian president survives initial vote on corruption charges
A Brazilian congressional committee voted 39-26 against putting President Michel Temer on trial at the Supreme Court on corruption charges. But a final decision is expected next week.
Brazilian president survives initial vote on corruption charges
Michel Temer, the first president in the country to face criminal charges while in office, is accused of obstruction of justice and racketeering. (File Photo AP) / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 19, 2017

Brazilian President Michel Temer survived a first vote by lawmakers on Wednesday in a case that holds the potential of suspending him from office.

A Chamber of Deputies committee voted 39-26 against putting the president on trial on charges of obstruction of justice and leading a criminal organization.

The committee recommendation will be considered by all 513 deputies next week, Speaker Rodrigo Maia said.

If two-thirds of the deputies accepted the indictment, Temer would be suspended for up to six months, pending a trial in the country's highest court.

The Chamber of Deputies already denied a request by Brazil's top prosecutor in March to try Temer on a corruption charge.

RECOMMENDED

Temer has denied any wrongdoing in the cases brought against him, which arose from a sprawling investigation in Brazil that has uncovered systemic graft in the halls of power.

Temer allies control appointments to the Chamber of Deputies committee, but have said they expect more difficulties in the full house now than in the first charges against the president.

Even if the embattled leader survives the full house vote, he can be put on trial after his term ends in 2019.

In a letter sent to lawmakers Tuesday, Temer said he is the victim of a conspiracy led by his political rivals and former top prosecutor Rodrigo Janot, who brought the charges against the president.

Janot was replaced at the end of his term in September by a Temer-appointed adversary, Raquel Dodge.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian