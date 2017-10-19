Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and former prime minister of Spain José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero on Thursday renewed calls for serious EU leadership on xenophobia and reiterated their commitment to EU accession talks for Turkey.

An EU leaders' meeting begins on Friday and is expected to focus on migration, defence, digitalisation and foreign affairs, including EU relations with Turkey.

Speaking at the forum, Cavusoglu addressed what he saw as key stumbling blocks to the process of EU accession to Turkey.

“Turkey is part of Europe, like it or not. Europe is our number one trading partner and we have shared values,” he said.

But the foreign minister also noted that “There is a huge disappointment [in Turkey] at the EU’s double standards and the trends of Islamophobia, xenophobia and Turkey bashing.”

“There is a lack of proper leadership to reverse this in Europe," Cavusoglu said.

“The EU is the only institution we couldn’t become a member of. For these two reasons, support of the Turkish people for this [accession] process if very low” he said.

Addressing Zapatero, Cavusoglu called the former prime minister “a true friend.” He said that Turkey needed the initiative, the [UN] Alliance of Civilizations, which the former Spanish prime minister takes an active interest in, more than ever to overcome barriers to understanding.

“Look at the consequences of frozen conflicts. In Azerbaijan there are more than one million refugees,” Cavusoglu said.

Root causes of terrorism

Cavusoglu also addressed the issue of terrorism.

“Unless you focus on the root causes of these problems, they’ll come to you. Unless you find where the terrorists are, eventually they will come to you,” the Turkish minister said.

“Who is going to defeat terror organizations?” he continued.

“It’s a global problem and we need to fight it together. To do so effectively, we have to understand that you can not say ‘this is a good terrorist or a bad terrorist’,” he said, referring to the PKK.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the EU and the US, has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish state for over three decades. PKK affiliate, the YPG, has received tacit support within the EU. The US funds and arms the YPG, which dominate a Syrian coalition fighting Daesh.

“The YPG gets support from our allies — mainly US. How are we going to support one terrorist organization [PKK/YPG] to fight another one [Daesh]?” Cavusoglu asked.