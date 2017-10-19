About 60 million children will die before their fifth birthday between 2017 and 2030, half of them newborns, UN agencies warned on Thursday in a report, adding that India leads the countries with the highest number of newborn deaths.

"Every day in 2016, 15,000 children died before their fifth birthday, 46 percent of them or 7,000 babies died in the first 28 days of life – an increase from 41 percent in 2000," said Levels and Trends in Child Mortality 2017, a report jointly prepared by the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), the World Health Organization, the World Bank, and the Population Division of UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

The report recorded that 39 percent of these deaths took place in South Asia and 38 percent in sub-Saharan Africa.

India accounted for 24 percent of newborn deaths followed by 10 percent in Pakistan, the report said.

In Africa, nine percent of these deaths took place in Nigeria while the Democratic Republic of the Congo accounted for four percent and Ethiopia three percent.

Out of every 36 children born in sub-Saharan Africa, one child dies, according to the report.

"In the world’s high-income countries, the ratio is 1 in 333," the report added.

Focus on marginalised families