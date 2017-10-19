POLITICS
Colombia's plastic brick homes empower the poor
Made from recycled plastic waste, these strong and durable homes are taking Cartagena in Colombia by storm.
Made from recycled plastic, these houses are durable, strong and can withstand natural disasters. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
October 19, 2017

About 300 million tonnes of plastic is produced each year, but only a fraction is recycled. 

In Colombia though, one company is turning plastic into building blocks for affordable housing. 

Conceptos Plasticos crushes and then melts the plastic into Lego-like bricks that are used to build new houses.

RECOMMENDED

The strong, durable bricks make the houses safe against natural disasters and are also energy efficient.

TRT World 's Dimitri O'Donnell reports from Cartagena, Colombia.

SOURCE:TRT World
