Although the United States is finding no easy and effective way to deal with North Korea’s nuclear brinkmanship and its firing of missiles over Japan, the Trump administration has managed to make the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) pay for such provocative action by pressuring Washington’s Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) allies to take action against Pyongyang. The GCC states of most economic importance to the DPRK – Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – have, by now, severed or downgraded diplomatic relations with North Korea and cut off economic links.

In October, officials in Abu Dhabi announced their plans to terminate diplomatic relations with the DPRK; end the missions of North Korea’s non-resident ambassador to the UAE (who is also Pyongyang’s ambassador to Kuwait) and the UAE’s non-resident ambassador to Pyongyang; cease to permit firms from the Hermit Kingdom to work in the Gulf country’s seven emirates; and stop issuing visas or licenses to North Korean citizens. The foreign ministry justified Abu Dhabi’s move “within the context of [the UAE’s] obligation as a responsible member of the international community to strengthen the international will and to stop the proliferation of nuclear weapons and missile programs.”

Pyongyang’s formal ties with GCC states date back to the 1990s and 2000s, and for years the Hermit Kingdom has deployed thousands from North Korea’s labor force to work on projects in the Gulf, which have often entailed hazardous conditions and low pay even by the standards of the GCC’s foreign workers from other impoverished Asian countries.

For Pyongyang, the oil-rich Gulf countries have been a source from where earning hard currency is relatively easy - which has been increasingly important for the regime since international sanctions began squeezing the North Korean economy.

Gulf-based firms have placed much value on North Korean workers’ willingness to work for less money and their earned reputation for being highly disciplined. For example, in Doha, North Korean migrant workers have been hired to work on construction projects as Qatar prepares to host the World Cup in 2022. As of 2014, there were approximately 3,000 North Korean laborers in Qatar.

Yet until the Qatar crisis broke out, GCC states did not highlight another Council member’s ties with Pyongyang to undermine its reputation in Washington. After all, since 2007, all GCC members (save Saudi Arabia) have had relations with North Korea, so why throw stones when everyone lives in a glass house?

Since June 5, however, media outlets based in the Anti-Terror Quartet countries and special interest groups in the US opposed to Qatar have painted the Arabian emirate as North Korea’s friend in the GCC, which has contributed to the development of Pyongyang’s arsenal of weapons.