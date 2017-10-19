New Zealand's Labour leader Jacinda Ardern will form the country's next government after gaining the support of a small nationalist party holding the balance of power following an inconclusive September 23 election.

"This is an exciting day. We aspire to be a government for all New Zealanders and one that will seize the opportunity to build a fairer, better New Zealand," said Ardern.

The move marks the end of nearly a decade of National governments and pushed the New Zealand dollar more than one percent lower, to a near 4-1/2 month low, as markets feared a change in government and generally more protectionist policies.

Ardern will become New Zealand's third woman prime minister and its youngest leader in recent years.

The 37-year-old Ardern almost single-handedly brought Labour to government after taking over its leadership in August.

Before then, the election had been widely considered a slam-dunk for the incumbent National Party.

Ardern's rapid rise in popularity and charisma has drawn comparisons with other youthful and global leaders like Canada's Justin Trudeau and France's Emmanuel Macron.

"We had a choice to make ... for a modified status quo or for change," New Zealand First leader Winston Peters told reporters in Wellington, in announcing his party's support for Labour.