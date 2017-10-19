WORLD
Pakistani court indicts ousted PM Sharif and his family members
Sharif was disqualified from his post as Prime Minister by the Supreme Court in July for not declaring a source of income that he disputes receiving.
Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam (pictured) along with her husband all pleaded not guilty. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 19, 2017

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been indicted on corruption charges stemming from leaked documents known as the Panama Papers.

An accountability court on Thursday indicted Sharif, as well as his daughter and son-in-law. 

A lawyer for Sharif, who is currently in London, where his wife is receiving medical treatment, entered a plea of not guilty. 

The former prime minister's daughter, Maryam Sharif, and his son-in-law, Capt (r) Mohammad Safdar, attended the hearing and also pleaded not guilty.

The charges stem from a trove of documents leaked from a Panama law firm that investigators say showed the family held unreported assets overseas. 

The family has denied any wrongdoing.

Sharif's political future has been hanging in the balance since July, when the Supreme Court disqualified him from his post over undeclared income.

