Malta's journalists rallied Thursday to insist they would not be intimidated by the brutal murder that silenced the country's foremost investigative writer.

Hundreds of news industry workers held up front pages and placards splattered in blood-red paint, as the sons of the slain Daphne Caruana Galizia dismissed Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's offer of a reward to help find her killers and called for him to quit.

Meanwhile the Mediterranean island's police chief finally broke cover over Monday's fatal car bomb attack that has sent shockwaves worldwide - but said almost nothing about the investigation.

Journalists gathered en masse outside the parliament in Valletta. "We stand here today to give hope to society," said Herman Grech, online editor at the Times of Malta, reading a common statement on the industry's behalf.

"This attack on one of us will not stop us from shining a light where others want darkness. The attack on one of us will not muzzle us. The attack on one of us will not stop us from fulfilling our role as a watchdog to the institutions. We will stand up to intimidation.

"We will not stop. We will not be afraid," Grech concluded, to heavy applause.

The journalists marched to the Courts of Justice, where an application was filed calling for the investigation into Caruana Galizia's murder to ensure her sources are protected.

United front

Manfred Weber, head of European People's Party, the largest group in the European Parliament, said the chamber would debate Maltese press freedom on Tuesday.

Malta's newspapers, broadcasters and online media, including the country's politically partisan outlets, will all carry a common message about press freedom on Sunday, when thousands are expected to rally at a national demonstration calling for justice.

"We have agreed a national campaign under the slogan: 'the pen conquers fear'," Norma Saliba, chair of the Institute of Maltese Journalists, said.

"Many reporters have felt threatened. We have to report what the people want and need to know," Saliba said.