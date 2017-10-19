WORLD
2 MIN READ
Jamaatul Ahrar militant group says leader killed in drone strike
The leader of militant group, Jamaatul Ahrar, who planned some of the deadliest suicide bombings in Pakistan, died after he was wounded in a US drone strike in Afghanistan, according to a statement released by the group.
Jamaatul Ahrar militant group says leader killed in drone strike
The leader of Pakistani militant group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, who planned some of the deadliest suicide bombings in Pakistan in the last year, died on Thursday after being wounded in a U.S drone strike / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 19, 2017

The leader of Pakistani militant group - Jamaatul Ahrar , who planned some of the deadliest suicide bombings in Pakistan, died after wounding in a US drone strike in Afghanistan, Asad Mansoor, a spokesman for the group, said in a statement.

A splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar has in the past also backed Middle East-based Daesh and has increasingly targeted religious minorities in Pakistan.

"Our leader, Omar Khalid Khorasani, was wounded in one of the recent drone strikes in Afghanistan. He was wounded badly, .."

The group, last year, conducted one of the deadliest bomb attacks in a public park that killed 70 people, many of them Christians, in the eastern city of Lahore.

RECOMMENDED

The killing comes ahead of American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit next week and is likely to further ease tensions between the often-wary allies, as Islamabad has been asking Washington for years to target militants who attack inside Pakistan and then hide over the border in Afghanistan.

Earlier this year, Ehsanullah Ehsan, an spokesperson of TTP (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan), and later Jamaat ul Ahrar, had surrendered to Pakistani authorities. 

In a confessional video statement later released by the Pakistani military Ehsan said that the Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies had been providing assistance and funds to the TTP to fight Islamabad.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian