United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres urges all sides involved in the fight for Raqqa on Thursday to protect civilians in the region.

Guterres said the latest developments in Syria "point once again to the urgent need to reinvigorate the political process," according to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"The Secretary-General continues to follow closely the situation in Raqqa, Syria. He recalls the obligation of all parties to the conflict to protect civilians, and abide by international humanitarian and human rights law," Dujarric added.

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces declared victory over Daesh in the terror group's de facto Syrian capital Raqqa on Tuesday.

The SDF is a coalition of forces, but dominated by YPG militias. Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist group aligned with the PKK which has fought a bloody campaign in southeast Turkey that has claimed thousands of lives since 1984.

During the Raqqa fight hundreds of thousands of people have fled the city to escape violence and aid workers warn it could take years for them to return to their homes.

TRT World'sAhmed al Burai met some of these refugees and has this report.

Geneva talks

UN special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday in Moscow and said Geneva will be ready to host Syria talks in November.