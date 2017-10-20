Andrej Babis dubbed the "Czech version of Trump" by Forbes, grey-haired, Slovak-born farming, media and chemicals mogul is the Czech Republic's second-richest man.

He appears poised to win this weekend's Czech general election this weekend, pushing his trademark anti-euro ticket.

He set up the populist ANO (Yes) party in 2011 as a political outsider determined to lure voters with promises of clean politics in Czech Republic.

Days ahead of the vote, the 63-year-old was still hammering home his "now or never" mantra, insisting that the ballot is a last chance for voters to get rid of "the treacherous hydra of corruption choking this country" by handing him power.