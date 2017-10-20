WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rich businessman expected to win elections in Czech Republic
Andrej Babis, nicknamed the Czech Trump, has a net worth of $4.1 billion. Polls predict he will win 25 percent of the national votes.
Rich businessman expected to win elections in Czech Republic
The populist ANO movement led by billionaire Andrej Babis is the clear favourite of Czech general elections according to latest polls on October 20, 2017. (Photo AFP) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 20, 2017

Andrej Babis dubbed the "Czech version of Trump" by Forbes, grey-haired, Slovak-born farming, media and chemicals mogul is the Czech Republic's second-richest man.

He appears poised to win this weekend's Czech general election this weekend, pushing his trademark anti-euro ticket.

He set up the populist ANO (Yes) party in 2011 as a political outsider determined to lure voters with promises of clean politics in Czech Republic.

Days ahead of the vote, the 63-year-old was still hammering home his "now or never" mantra, insisting that the ballot is a last chance for voters to get rid of "the treacherous hydra of corruption choking this country" by handing him power.

RECOMMENDED

An ex-Communist who serves up doughnuts to woo voters, Babis has a net worth of $4.1 billion according to the 2017 Forbes list of global billionaires, making him richer than US President Donald Trump, who is worth $3.1 billion on the same list.

Latest polls are predicting that the Czech Trump will win 25 percent of the national vote in parliamentary elections.

TRT World'sSara Firth has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian