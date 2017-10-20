WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tensions rise in northern Iraq as KRG soldiers return
After being asked to leave all the disputed areas last Monday, some Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers have returned to territory the Iraqi army has not yet reclaimed. Clashes between Peshmerga fighters and Iraqi forces have since ensued.
Tensions rise in northern Iraq as KRG soldiers return
Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers gather north of Kirkuk, Iraq October 19, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 20, 2017

The Peshmerga and the Iraqi army supported by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) exchanged heavy fire on Friday morning in Altin Kopri, on the Erbil-Kirkuk road.

The exchange happened on the border between lands controlled by the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), days after Peshmerga withdrew from disputed territories across northern Iraq.

Iraqi artillery forces shelled Peshmerga military positions north and south of Altin Kopri. Thick smoke could be seen rising from a checkpoint just north of the town.

Peshmerga forces responded with rocket fire.

The KRG has sent reinforcements to the front lines. 

Iraqi armed forces retook the Kirkuk region from the control of Peshmerga following a referendum seeking support for Kurdish independence that was rejected by Baghdad.

Both sides are using heavy weapons and artillery shelling, Erbil-based Rudaw media agency said.  

RECOMMENDED

TRT World ’s Iolo ap Dafydd sent this report from northern Iraq.

Altin Kopri is located in disputed areas acquired by Peshmerga in 2014, when Iraqi soldiers gave up their posts in the face of an advance by Daesh.

Friday's exchange of fire follows reports on Thursday saying some Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) soldiers had returned to territory the Iraqi army has not yet reclaimed. 

This follows a request to leave all the disputed areas last Monday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian