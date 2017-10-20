Merseyside Police are investigating the brawl that broke out on the pitch between players from Everton and Olympique Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday.

Everton have banned one individual after reviewing footage of the incident and would also register a formal complaint against him with Merseyside Police, the Premier League side said in a statement on Friday.

Everton captain Ashley Williams sparked off the incident in the 64th minute when he shoved Anthony Lopes into the advertising hoardings after the Lyon goalkeeper had collected the ball from a corner.

An all-out melee ensued with players from both sides getting involved, while at least one fan behind the goal was caught on video throwing punches at the Lyon players before stewards intervened.

“Merseyside Police can confirm officers are investigating following a disturbance on the pitch during a football match between Everton and Lyon at Goodison Park last night, Thursday 19th October,” the force said in a statement on Friday.

“Detectives will be reviewing footage and speaking to witnesses to establish what, if any, offences have been committed.”