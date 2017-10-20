WORLD
2 MIN READ
US-backed militant group declares Raqqa free of Daesh
Announcing victory over Daesh, the US-backed group transferred control of the Syrian city to the Raqqa Civil Council, which was established by SDF local officials and tribal leaders.
US-backed militant group declares Raqqa free of Daesh
Militants of SDF ride atop of an armoured vehicle after Raqqa was seized from Daesh on October 17, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 20, 2017

US-backed militant group SDF declared victory over Daesh in its former de-facto capital of Raqqa, declaring the city free of any extremist presence, on Friday.

At a press conference held inside the city, the SDF formally handed over administration of the city in northern Syria to a local council. 

The Raqqa Civil Council was constituted by the SDF six months ago and includes local officials as well as tribal leaders.

"Our victory is one against terrorism," said Talal Silo, a spokesman and senior SDF commander.

The press conference was held inside the city's sports stadium which Daesh militants had turned into a huge prison where they incarcerated and tortured their opponents.

Silo urged the international community and aid organisations to assist with the city's reconstruction.

RECOMMENDED

End of Daesh in Raqqa

SDF is dominated by YPG – the Syrian branch of the PKK – which is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, the EU and NATO countries. 

The US support for the YPG has festered tensions between Ankara and Washington.

Daesh captured mostly Sunni Arab Raqqa in 2014.

In Syria, the militant group is now confined largely to Deir Ezzor province, where they are under attack by both the SDF and Russian-backed Bashar al Assad regime forces.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian