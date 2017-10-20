US-backed militant group SDF declared victory over Daesh in its former de-facto capital of Raqqa, declaring the city free of any extremist presence, on Friday.

At a press conference held inside the city, the SDF formally handed over administration of the city in northern Syria to a local council.

The Raqqa Civil Council was constituted by the SDF six months ago and includes local officials as well as tribal leaders.

"Our victory is one against terrorism," said Talal Silo, a spokesman and senior SDF commander.

The press conference was held inside the city's sports stadium which Daesh militants had turned into a huge prison where they incarcerated and tortured their opponents.

Silo urged the international community and aid organisations to assist with the city's reconstruction.