The founder of Canada's comedy festival "Just for Laughs", which draws celebrities including Trevor Noah, Sarah Silverman and Jerry Seinfeld, has resigned from his own company in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment.

Gilbert Rozon made the announcement on his Facebook page on Wednesday night.

"Shaken by the allegations against me, I wish to take time to reflect," Rozon wrote, adding he was "sincerely sorry" for "all the women and men I may have offended in the course of my life."

The company confirmed Rozon's resignation and said an independent board of directors will be put in place. Spokesman Jean-David Pelletier declined to comment further.

Montreal newspaper Le Devoir on Thursday reported allegations by nine women who said they had been sexually harassed or abused by Rozon.

Rozon announced his immediate resignation from "Just for Laughs", as well as his departure from the committee organizing events to mark Montreal's 375th anniversary this year and his role as vice president of the Montreal Board of Trade.

Held every summer in Montreal, "Just for Laughs" is one of the largest international comedy festivals and is a major tourist attraction for the city.