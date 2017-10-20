European Union leaders gathered in the capital of Belgium, Brussels, on Thursday to discuss recent developments within the block.

Bringing relations between Turkey and the Union on the table, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged her fellow leaders at the European Union Leaders Summit to cut Turkey's pre-accession EU funding.

Speaking at the summit in Brussels, Merkel criticised the "human rights situation" in Turkey, but said she wanted to "avoid a showdown" and does not wish "to break bridges" with the NATO country.

She was supported by Belgium and the Netherlands.

Merkel's initial proposal to end accession negotiations lacked sufficient support from other leaders.

Answering questions on Friday, European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker stated that the EU wants "to keep the door open to Ankara but the current reality in Turkey is making this difficult."

Mixed feelings

Poland, Britain and Sweden maintain strong support for Turkey’s EU membership, whereas countries such as Austria, Belgium and Germany less so.

The division between the countries was reflected in yesterday’s summit. Merkel’s tough stance going into the meeting was softened in a news conference she gave after the summit.

The German Chancellor said that there was not a majority for the immediate breaking off accession negotiations.

The final conclusion of the summit was not to “burn bridges”, said Merkel, but rather re-establish dialogue with Turkey, citing that “there are many strategic reasons for maintaining dialogue with Turkey.”

Despite calls by German social democrats and liberals to immediately halt Ankara’s EU membership talks and freeze €4 billion ($4.68 billion) in pre-accession funds, a majority of EU member states turned down such proposals and backed dialogue with Ankara.

Any decision to terminate Turkey’s membership talks would require unanimity among all EU member states. So far only Austria has openly backed freezing Turkey’s EU membership talks.

Merkel backs down from election promises

Merkel previously caused a stir during her recent reelection campaign with a pledge to try to get EU leaders to terminate Turkey's membership bid.

During her election campaign, Angela Merkel said that she would ask EU leaders to end membership negotiations with Turkey. Not finding enough support, she then called for the suspension of accession talks. Also alone in this, Merkel had finally proposed cutting EU funding linked to Turkey’s membership talks.

But speaking to journalists afterwards, Merkel said she wanted a common EU position on the accession talks and said dialogue with Turkey had to continue.