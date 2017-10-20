EU leaders agreed on Friday to start internal work on the bloc's relationship with Britain after Brexit, giving some progress for embattled Prime Minister Theresa May to take back home.

But the French President Emmanuel Macron warned London that agreement on the crucial issue of Britain's EU exit bill was still "a long way off."

EU President Donald Tusk said that the bloc's other 27 leaders meeting in Brussels had agreed to begin preparations for trade talks even though not enough progress has been made on the terms of the divorce.

"Brexit conclusions adopted. Leaders green-light internal EU27 preparations for 2nd phase," Tusk wrote on Twitter as EU leaders met without May to discuss the issue.

It took the leaders 90 seconds to approve the conclusions, an EU source said.

More to go

Macron said work on settling Britain's financial obligations to the EU when it leaves was not even halfway done.

He said more than half the work remained to be completed on the crucial issue of Britain's exit bill and that discussions could not move to the next phase on the future relationship until the three divorce issues of citizens' rights, the Irish border and financial settlement have been settled.

"A lot is in the hands of Theresa May," Macron said in a news conference at the end of an EU summit.

The toughest sticking point has been the bill Britain will pay as it leaves the EU club.

European capitals are demanding detailed written commitments on finance before progressing to trade talks, fearing that Brexit will blow a hole in the bloc's budget.