Czechs voted on Friday in an election expected to hand power to businessman Andrej Babis who is labelled the "Czech Donald Trump".

Babis has won popular support by pledging to sweep aside traditional parties, boost investment and keep out refugees, but faces a criminal probe for suspected fraud.

The central European country has enjoyed rapid economic growth, a balanced budget and the lowest unemployment in the European Union, but opinion polls nevertheless show strong voter support for Babis's ANO movement and other protest parties.

Founded and tightly controlled by the 63-year-old billionaire, ANO - which means "yes" in Czech - has won support from both right and left with promises to cut taxes, turf out corrupt politicians and bring business-style efficiency to government.

TRT World'sSara Firth reports.

"We want to form a government and show people that government can work differently to what they are used to. We would be (more) in touch with them," Babis said after voting in the Prague suburb where he lives.

Babis's support has weathered investigation into tax strategies at his empire of food, chemicals, farming and media - worth an estimated $4 billion - that he owned until moving it to a trust fund this year.

He has also been charged by police with fraud on suspicion that he hid ownership of a farm and a conference centre so it could receive a 2 million euro subsidy in 2008. He denies any wrongdoing.