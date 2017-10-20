WORLD
3 MIN READ
G7 countries and tech giants agree to block extremist content online
Officials say the accord = between G7 countries and tech giants including Google, Facebook and Twitter - aimed at removing extremist content from the internet within two hours of being posted.
G7 countries and tech giants agree to block extremist content online
British Secretary of State for the Home Department Amber Rudd (R) speaks during the news conference at the end of the G7 Interior Ministers meeting at the Ischia island, Italy. October 20, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 20, 2017

G7 countries and tech giants including Google, Facebook and Twitter, agreed on Friday to work together to block the dissemination of extremism online, Italy announced.

"These are the first steps towards a great alliance in the name of freedom," Interior Minister Marco Minniti said after a two-day meeting with his Group of Seven counterparts, stressing the importance of the internet for extremist "recruitment, training and radicalisation."

Officials said the accord aimed at removing extremist content from the internet within two hours of being posted.

Italy has played a major role in training Libya's coastguard to stop human trafficking in its territorial waters, as well as making controversial deals with Libyan militias to stop migrants from setting off.

Minniti said the G7 ministers had discussed how to go about "de-radicalising" citizens returning from the Daesh frontline, to prevent them becoming security risks in jails.

The ministers had also brainstormed on how to tackle the legal headache of prosecuting returnees, amid questions over what sort of evidence, collected by whom, could be used in a domestic court.

The US and Britain called for more to be done on aviation safety, particularly through the sharing of passenger data.

RECOMMENDED

"Malware of terror"

The Group of Seven - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US - said it had also called on the web giants to work with their smaller partners to bolster the anti-extremism shield.

"IS (Daesh) took to the technology world like a fish to water," Minniti said, adding that it was time to unleash the antidote to its "malware of terror".

Rudd said the UK government would do its part by changing the law so that those accessing and viewing extremist material on the web could face up to 15 years behind bars.

But Julian Richards, security specialist at BUCSIS (Buckingham University Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies), said the rest of the G7 was unlikely to get behind her on that front.

"The UK's fairly hard approach of introducing legislative measures to try to force companies to cooperate... and suggestions that people radicalising online should have longer sentences, are often considered rather unpalatable and too politically sensitive in many other advanced countries," he said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise