WORLD
2 MIN READ
Firefighters rescue hundreds of animals trapped in California blaze
The wildfires in California that erupted earlier this month have killed at least 42 people and gutted 5,700 homes and businesses. And now stories are emerging of the rescue of not just people, but also some of the region's thousands of animals.
Firefighters rescue hundreds of animals trapped in California blaze
File photo taken on October 14, 2017, shows fire retardant covers the vegetation as firefighters battle a wildfire near Santa Rosa, California, US. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 20, 2017

Firefighters are slowly gaining ground on the deadliest wildfires in Californian history that have ravaged the north of the US state. 

But, as residents are slowly allowed to return to their homes, stories are emerging of the rescue of not just people, but also some of the region's thousands of animals. 

TRT World'sHarry Horton reports.

RECOMMENDED

Many scientists believe climate change played a part in sparking the big US blazes that erupted this month, killing at least 42 people and gutting 5,700 homes and businesses.

But others also point to another likely cause - the growing number of US residents who have moved to the western half of the country, spreading out from the historic cores of cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Denver.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise