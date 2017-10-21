Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appears poised to secure a fresh term at the helm of the world’s third-biggest economy on Sunday.

In Japan, older voters tend to decide election outcomes.

They make up an enormous slice of the population, tend to be more conservative and are far more politically active than the younger, apathetic electorate.

But as TRT World’sJoel Labi reports, things are a little different this year, with 18 and 19-year-olds able to vote in this critical election for the first time.

Ready for the polls

Candidates in Japan made a last-ditch plea to voters Saturday on the last day of campaigning before an election expected to return Abe to power with a comfortable majority.

Polls show Abe and his conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) are clear favourites to win Sunday's election, handing him a fresh mandate for his hardline stance on North Korea and "Abenomics" growth strategy.

Abe's coalition is on track to win around 300 seats in the 465-seat lower house of parliament, according to a projection published by the Nikkei daily.