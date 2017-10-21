A week-long international film festival will open today in Turkey’s Mediterranean province Antalya.

The International Antalya Film Festival between October 21-27 will showcase more than 30 movies.

For the first time in the festival’s 54-year history there will be no separate categories for national and international films.

The competing movies for this year are:

A Man of Integrity (Director: Mohammad Rasoulof), Iran

Angels Wear White (Director: Vivian Qu), China

April’s Daughter (Director: Michel Franco), Mexico

Human Flow (Director: Ai Wei Wei), Germany [Documentary]