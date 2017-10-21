Three wars and an economic blockade have led the UN to warn that the Gaza Strip is fast becoming "unliveable".

But life continues even in dire conditions, and some young photographers in Gaza have taken matters into their own hands.

They're turning to Instagram to show a side of daily life that's often been overshadowed by conflict.

"I see Instagram as a window," said Kholoud Nassar, 26, wearing a pink hijab and fiddling with a toy car that features in many of her pictures.

Gazans may not be able to leave the enclave without Israeli or Egyptian permission, but their photos can.