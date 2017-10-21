Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has long faced United States sanctions over his government's human rights abuses. But the World Health Organisation's new chief is making the longtime African leader a "goodwill ambassador."

With Mugabe on hand, WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus told a conference in Uruguay this week on non-communicable diseases that he'd agreed to be a "goodwill ambassador" on the issue.

Tedros, an Ethiopian who became WHO's first African director-general this year, said Mugabe could use the role "to influence his peers in his region."

In his speech, Tedros described Zimbabwe as "a country that places universal health coverage and health promotion at the centre of its policies to provide health care to all."

Two dozen organisations — including the World Heart Federation, Action Against Smoking and Cancer Research UK— released a statement slamming the appointment, saying health officials were "shocked and deeply concerned" and citing his "long track record of human rights violations."

The groups said they had raised their concerns with Tedros on the sidelines of the conference, to no avail.

The southern African nation once was known as the region's prosperous breadbasket.