TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey and African ministers to discuss Gulen-linked schools
Turkey is all set to host a meeting of education ministers from 38 African countries in Istanbul. It will focus on the issue of schools in Africa which are linked to the US-based congregation leader Fetullah Gulen and FETO.
Turkey and African ministers to discuss Gulen-linked schools
Turkey says the FETO-linked schools should no longer be in the hands of those accused of orchestrating the last year's failed coup attempt. (Archive) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 21, 2017

Turkey is set to host a meeting of education ministers from 38 African countries in Istanbul.

The four-day meeting will not only aim at improving Ankara's ties with African nations but also focus on the issue of schools in Africa which are linked to the US-based congregation leader Fetullah Gulen and his terrorist organisation FETO.

Ankara wants these schools handed over to Turkey, saying they should no longer be in the hands of someone accused of orchestrating the July's failed coup attempt last year. 

RECOMMENDED

“The FETO terrorist group is using the schools to recruit militants in those countries, not to serve people," says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise