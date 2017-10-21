A new documentary is set to stir fresh debate over one of Asia's most enduring mysteries: What happened to Jim Thompson, Thailand's legendary silk king.

The former American intelligence officer turned textile tycoon went for a walk in the Malaysian jungle 50 years ago and never returned.

Despite a massive search, no trace of Thompson was ever found. One of the most prominent Westerners in Asia had simply vanished.

Theories abound: He was killed by a tiger; he got lost and perished in deep forest; he disappeared himself as part of a political intrigue.

Those behind the documentary say they have new evidence that Thompson was killed.

Their film, Who Killed Jim Thompson, premiered October 20 at the Eugene International Film Festival in the US state of Oregon.

"There's been all sorts of theories and mostly silly theories, but I'm hoping that this will put some closure to, you know, the whole story," said Barry Broman, the film's producer.

The filmmakers, from Adventure Film Productions, said they got their break out of the blue: An old contact approached them with a tale of a death-bed confession.

They eventually found a second source whose information dove-tailed with the first.

Their conclusion: Thompson was slain by rebels from the Communist Party of Malaya who grew suspicious after he arrived in the jungle and began requesting a meeting with the party's secretary-general, at the time Malaysia's most-wanted man.

Rather than vacationing, the filmmakers said, Thompson was on what turned out to be a final, fatal mission.

Broman, who has decades of Asia experience as a photographer, US marine and diplomat, said the conclusion is unequivocal: "Jim was never going to be found. He was murdered."

The filmmakers acknowledged the murder theory's not new, but they believe their version is more substantial.

While some of the film's conclusions are plausible based on what is known about Thompson's life, there is nothing definitive given that it relies on second-hand information from relatives of those allegedly involved and leaves many questions unanswered.

History