Spain decides to invoke article 155 of constitution on Catalonia
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy wants to restore normality in Catalonia and says the regional government did not seek talks with the Spanish government. He said elections will take place in the region in less than 6 months.
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy heads a special cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, October 21, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 21, 2017

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Saturday said he would curb the powers of the parliament of Catalonia, sack its government and call an election within six months in a bid to thwart a drive by the autonomous region to breakaway from Spain.

Rajoy said his government had taken this unprecedented decision to restore the law, make sure regional institutions were neutral, and to guarantee public services and economic activity as well as preserve the civil rights of all citizens.

The measures must now be approved by Spain's upper house, the Senate, where a vote is scheduled for October 27.

The Spanish government did not want to use constitutional powers to rule Catalonia directly but want to "restore order", Rajoy said speaking after an emergency cabinet meeting.

He also pointed out that Catalonia can not be a part of the EU if it is autonomous and its economy will be crippled. 

Talking about the region's economy Rajoy said that many companies have decided to move to other places while tourism has decreased.

Spain's government kicked off the crisis cabinet meeting on Saturday an unprecedented move aimed at stopping the northeastern region's independence drive.

During the meeting, which started around 10:00 am (0800 GMT), Rajoy and his ministers decided on what powers to take away from the wealthy region, which currently enjoys wide autonomy including control over its own policing, education and healthcare.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
