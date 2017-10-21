A suicide bomber killed 15 Afghan army trainees as they were leaving their base in Kabul on Saturday, the defence ministry said, as militants step up their deadly attacks across the war-torn country.

It was the second suicide bombing in the Afghan capital in 24 hours and the seventh major assault in Afghanistan since Tuesday, taking the total death toll to more than 200, with hundreds more wounded.

The increase in attacks has coincided with an increase in US-led drone strikes in the country near its border with Pakistan.

The latest attack comes after a suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque in Kabul on Friday, killing 56 people and wounding 55 others in an assault claimed by the Daesh terrorist group.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the ambush but the Taliban has been involved in the previous four attacks on police and military bases this week.

"This afternoon when a minibus carrying army cadets was coming out of the military academy, a suicide bomber on foot targeted them, martyring 15 and wounding four," defence ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said.

Earlier reports had quoted the spokesperson as saying that the attack was carried out by a suicide car bomb.

Kabul Crime Branch chief General Mohammad Salim Almas said police have launched an investigation into the attack which happened in the west of the city.

"The minibus was carrying army trainees to their homes from Marshal Fahim military academy," Almas said.

The spate of deadly attacks underscores deteriorating security across Afghanistan as the resurgent Taliban step up their attacks on security installations with devastating effect and Daesh continue to target Shia mosques.

NATO's Resolute Support mission tweeted that the latest incident was an "attack on the future" of Afghanistan and its security forces.