Four foreign workers were killed and 10 others are missing after a landslide at a construction site in George Town, capital of the northwest Malaysian state of Penang, authorities said.

The bodies of three Bangladeshis and one unidentified person were found in the debris, officials said late on Saturday.

Two workers escaped with light injuries.

“Now the problem we are facing is we need to excavate a 35-metre heap of earth. We have deployed a K9 (canine) unit with three dogs to search for victims,” Penang fire and rescue department director Saadon Mokhtar said earlier during the rescue operations.