Sixteen Egyptian policemen were killed in a shootout with militants on the road between Cairo and the Bahariya oasis in the country's Western Desert, according to an official toll released Saturday.

The figure from the interior ministry is lower than a toll given earlier by security and medical sources of at least 35 Egyptian police officers killed in the clashes which began on Friday night.

Security officials had earlier reported the death toll at more than 50, adding the casualties included 20 officers and 34 conscripts.

The officials said that the exchange of fire, during a raid on a militant hideout, took place late Friday in the al-Wahat al-Bahriya area in Giza province, about 135km from the capital.

The officials said the revised death toll, earlier put to 35, could increase.

They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Earlier on Friday, security sources said that the armed militants killed at least 35 policemen in the shootout in the Western desert.

Insurgency in the desert