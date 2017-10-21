WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian regime retakes town from Daesh in Homs
Daesh had taken control of al Qaraytan town from the regime forces earlier this month.
A vehicle of the Islamic State militants used for suicide car bombing is pictured along a road in the city of Raqqa which was recaptured by the US-backed militias earlier this month. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 21, 2017

The forces of Syrian regime and its allies recaptured a town from Daesh on Saturday in central Homs province, where the militants have lost vast territory in recent months, regime-run media said.

Earlier this month, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Daesh fighters had seized the town from the regime forces, part of a counter-attack by the militants who have come under intense pressure in eastern Syria.

The Observatory said on Saturday that some militants had surrendered and others had withdrawn from the town after heavy fighting. 

The only Daesh presence in Homs was in a patch of desert in the east of the province, the Britain-based war monitor said.

The town of al Qaraytan lies some 100 kilometres from the ancient city of Palmyra, and nearly 300 kilometres from Deir Ezzor city, the current focus of the Syrian regime's offensive against Daesh.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
