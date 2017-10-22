CULTURE
Guantanamo Bay art exhibition stirs controversy in New York
Self-taught‚ and with little access to the outside world, Guantanamo inmates created their art works from memory, and display them in an exhibition in New York. But critics say it is too political.
In this Nov. 21, 2013 file photo reviewed by the U.S. military, dawn arrives at the now closed Camp X-Ray, which was used as the first detention facility for al-Qaida and Taliban militants who were captured after the Sept. 11 attacks at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 22, 2017

The works from some unexpected artists are causing controversy even before they go on display. 

Created by prisoners from Guantanamo Bay, the installation, "Ode to the Sea" features 36 pieces.

It's the first time inmates at Guantanamo Bay have been given such a platform.

This exhibition has received some criticism for being too political. 

But those closely involved with the artists say the story they're seeking to tell is one of humanity and a dream of life beyond one of the US' most controversial prisons.

TRT World's Alexi Noelle has more from New York.

SOURCE:TRT World
