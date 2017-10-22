WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russian opposition leader Navalny released from jail
Putin critic, Alexei Navalny, seeks to become Russia's president in 2018. But the country's electoral commission has declared him ineligible because of a suspended prison sentence, which he says was politically motivated.
Russian opposition leader Navalny released from jail
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends an appeal against his jail for repeatedly violating laws governing the organisation of public meetings and rallies, at Moscow city court in Moscow, Russia on October 6, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 22, 2017

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on social media on Sunday he had been released from detention after spending around three weeks in jail.

Navalny was detained by police in late September and sentenced to 20 days in jail on charges of repeatedly violating laws by organising public meeting and rallies.

After release, Navalny also said on social media he planned to speak at a political meeting in the provincial town of Astrakhan in southern Russia later on Sunday.

In Moscow, a banner hung on a bridge near the Kremlin on Sunday, calling for people to vote for Navalny and get rid of President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny hopes to run for president in 2018 even though Russia’s central election commission declared him ineligible because of a suspended prison sentence, which he says was politically motivated.

RECOMMENDED

"Arbitrary" conviction

Earlier this month Europe’s top human rights court ruled Navalny’s conviction for fraud in 2014 had been “arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable” and ordered Russia to pay him compensation.

A suspended jail sentence in a separate case -- which Navalny says was politically motivated -- may still bar him from running for president.

Putin has for months declined to say whether he would run for what would be his fourth stint in the Kremlin. If he runs, he is widely expected to win the election.

Another candidate is Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak who said earlier this week said she planned to run in the election due in March, 2018, offering liberal voters unhappy with Putin’s rule someone to back, though she has little prospect of winning.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan