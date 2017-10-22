Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has been removed as a WHO goodwill ambassador, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Sunday following an outrage among donors and rights groups at his appointment.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who made the appointment at a high-level meeting on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Uruguay on Wednesday, said in a statement that he had listened to those expressing concerns.

"Over the last few days, I have reflected on my appointment of H.E. President Robert Mugabe as WHO Goodwill Ambassador for NCDs in Africa. As a result I have decided to rescind the appointment," Tedros said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

"I have listened carefully to all who have expressed their concerns, and heard the different issues that they have raised," he added.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

International outrage

The 93-year-old Mugabe, the world’s oldest head of state, has long been criticised for his government’s human rights abuses.

Mugabe was also slated at home for going overseas for medical treatment while Zimbabwe’s once-prosperous economy falls apart.