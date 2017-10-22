Czech President Milos Zeman said on Sunday he intended to name ANO (Yes) party leader Andrej Babis as the next prime minister after the anti-establishment movement won an election over the weekend by a huge margin.

The billionaire businessman Babis's party won 29.6 percent at the polls, nearly three times as much as the closest competitor in the election, but ANO may struggle to find willing coalition partners while Babis faces fraud charges that he denies.

Babis’s anti-corruption and anti-euro ANO movement, having won 78 parliament seats, was followed by the eurosceptic right-wing ODS party on 11.3 percent (25 seats). Turnout was at 60 percent.

Dubbed the “Czech version of Trump” by Forbes, the wiry, grey-haired, Slovak-born farming, media and chemicals mogul is the Czech Republic’s second-richest man.

He set up the populist ANO (Yes) party in 2011 as a political outsider determined to lure voters with promises of clean politics in the EU country of 10.6 million ranked more corrupt than Botswana by Transparency International.

ANO entered parliament two years later, but Babis himself has since been dogged by allegations of wrongdoing, something he flatly denies.

TRT World spoke to Milos Gregor of Masaryk University in Brno.

Despite the country’s economic success, analysts say many Czechs who are heavily in debt or working long hours for low wages feel they have been left behind and are turning to populist parties to vent their ire.

Far-right and far-left anti-EU parties made gains in a fragmented vote that appeared to put eight parties into the 200-seat Czech parliament with few natural coalition allies among them, something analysts warn could herald instability and even chaos.